2019 Hyundai Venue Active Qx My20 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2019 Hyundai Venue Active Qx My20 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2019 Hyundai Venue Active. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2520 mm
Height 1592 mm
Length 4040 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1140 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 132 g/km
CO2 Urban 208 g/km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4850
Maxiumum Torque 151 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15 88H
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15 88H
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhra812Lku000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Korea

