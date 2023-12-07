Specifications for the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Black Edition (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Black Edition (2Wd) Ya My20 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|177 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4405 mm
|Width
|1805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gcm
|3700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|208 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxjgk1Wjz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Active Yaw Control
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Body Kit
- Black Pack
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Entry Assist Grips
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front Skid Plate
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Painted Grille
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Roof Rails
- Rear Mud Guard
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pocket - Driver Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Pearlescent Paint
- Prestige Paint - $300
Current Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aspire (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,490
|Aspire Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,240
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$31,490
|Exceed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,990
|Es Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,290
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,490
|Ls (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$36,740
|Ls Black Edition (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$35,490
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$32,240
|Exceed Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,990
