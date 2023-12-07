Specifications for the 2020 Holden Acadia Ltz-V (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Holden Acadia Ltz-V (2Wd) Ac My19 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1638 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1638 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2857 mm
|Height
|1762 mm
|Length
|4979 mm
|Width
|1916 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1897 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|162 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|294 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|209 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|367 Nm
|Makimum Power
|231 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Ghfn1Rsxkz123456
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive Drive
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Folding Rear Seat
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tow Hitch Receiver
- Trailer Stability Control
- Ventilated Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550
- Prestige Paint - $550
- Solid Paint