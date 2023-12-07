Specifications for the 2020 Holden Equinox Lt Black Edition (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Holden Equinox Lt Black Edition (FWD) Eq My20 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1668 mm
|Length
|4652 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1580 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2025 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|199 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|275 Nm
|Makimum Power
|127 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower Door Aperture
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|3G0Ax7Ev0Ls500036
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Delay Headlights
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Holden Mylink Information System
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Key Ignition Spare
- Key Operated Panic Alarm
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows Express Down
- Power Windows Express Up - Driver only
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Alert Drivers Seat
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $800
- Solid Paint - $800