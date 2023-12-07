Specifications for the 2020 Holden Equinox Ltz-V (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Holden Equinox Ltz-V (AWD) Eq My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1571 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2725 mm
|Height
|1697 mm
|Length
|4652 mm
|Width
|1843 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1734 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|466 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|163 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|254 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|196 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower Door Aperture
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|3G0Ax7Ex2Ls500038
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Mexico
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Delay Headlights
- Advanced Park Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Compass Display
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Foot Rest
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Holden Mylink Information System
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Warning
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Key Ignition Spare
- Key Operated Panic Alarm
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist Front & Rear
- Push Button Start
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows Express Down
- Power Windows Express Up - Driver only
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Engine Start System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Alert Drivers Seat
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $800
- Solid Paint - $800