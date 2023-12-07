WhichCar
2020 Holden Trailblazer Z71 (4X4) Rg My20 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Holden Trailblazer Z71 (4X4) Rg My20 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Holden Trailblazer Z71 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1588 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2845 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4887 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2139 kg
Gcm 5700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 660 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
CO2 Emissions 228 g/km
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 190 g/km
CO2 Urban 292 g/km
CO2 Combined 228 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Mmu156Pk0%H000007
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Thailand