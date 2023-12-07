Specifications for the 2020 Honda Cr-V Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Honda Cr-V Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats My21 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1617 mm
|Ground Clearance
|198 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1679 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1642 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|141 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|209 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18 103H
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18 103H
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mrhrw1840Mp060001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering Structure
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Display Audio
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Agile Handling Assist System
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Conversation Mirror
- Driver Foot Rest
- Driver Monitoring
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Booster
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Exhaust Pipe Finisher
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fatigue Reminder
- Forward Collision Warning
- Google Services
- High Beam Support System
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery - Black
- LCD Instrument Cluster - Coloured
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Low Speed Flow
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- LaneWatch
- Lane Watch Camera
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way with Memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Impact Protection
- Siri Compatibility
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tonneau Cover
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Walk Away Lock
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Pearlescent Paint
Current Honda Cr-V pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,000
|E:hev Rs (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$58,400
|Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$51,700
|Vti X (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,400
|Vti L (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,400
|Vti X7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,600
|Vti Lx (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$55,600
|Vti L (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$51,300
|E:hev Rs (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$59,900
|Vti L7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$53,000
|Vti X (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$44,500
|Vti L (2Wd) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$48,800
|Vti X7 (2Wd) 7 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,800
|Vti Lx (AWD) 5 Seats 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$57,000