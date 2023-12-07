WhichCar
2020 HSV Colorado Sportscat V (4X4) 82C43 My20 2.8L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up

f6bb1e98/2020 hsv colorado sportscat v 4x4 2 8l diesel crew cab pup 049b014b
2020 HSV Colorado Sportscat V (4X4) 82C43 My20 2.8L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2020 HSV Colorado Sportscat V (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 251 mm
Wheelbase 3095 mm
Height 1826 mm
Length 5345 mm
Width 1933 mm
Kerb Weight 2257 kg
Gcm 6300 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 893 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5B
CO2 Extra 189 g/km
CO2 Urban 246 g/km
CO2 Combined 210 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/60 R18
Rear Tyre 285/60 R18
Front Rim Size 10X18
Rear Rim Size 10X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Mmu148Pk0Lh123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand