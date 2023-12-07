Specifications for the 2020 HSV Colorado Sportscat V (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 HSV Colorado Sportscat V (4X4) 82C43 My20 2.8L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|251 mm
|Wheelbase
|3095 mm
|Height
|1826 mm
|Length
|5345 mm
|Width
|1933 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2257 kg
|Gcm
|6300 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|893 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|210 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5B
|CO2 Extra
|189 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|246 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|210 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|10X18
|Rear Rim Size
|10X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmu148Pk0Lh123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- All Terrain Tyres
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Bonnet Bulge
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Wheel Arch Flares
- Black Rear Bumper
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Gear Selector
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - LED
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Hard Tonneau Cover
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lane Departure Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Locking Tailgate
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Overhead Console/s
- Park Assist 2
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Soft Open Tailgate
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Special Seat Inserts
- Side Steps
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Premium Brake Package - $2,295
- Prestige Paint - $550
- Rear De-coupling Anti-roll Bar - $2,795
- Solid Paint
- Performance Suspension - $2,990
- Ute Tray Liner - $300