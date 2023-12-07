WhichCar
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Mpi Blk-Bge (2Wd) Tm.2 My20 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

7a60225c/2020 hyundai santa fe highlander mpi blk bge 2wd 3 5l petrol 4d wagon 04c9015b
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Mpi Blk-Bge (2Wd) Tm.2 My20 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Mpi Blk-Bge (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1635 mm
Tracking Rear 1644 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2765 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 4770 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 790 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 249 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 192 g/km
CO2 Urban 347 g/km
CO2 Combined 249 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 336 Nm
Makimum Power 206 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19 101V
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19 101V
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhs#81$%&U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs

Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,000
Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,295
Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,295
Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $75,500
Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $79,795