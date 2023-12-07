Specifications for the 2020 Hyundai Venue Go. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Hyundai Venue Go Qx My20 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1592 mm
|Length
|4040 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1140 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1670 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|208 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4850
|Maxiumum Torque
|151 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/65 R15 88H
|Rear Tyre
|185/65 R15 88H
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhra812Lku000001
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Auto Link
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Radio Data System
- Roof Rails
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $495
- Metallic Paint - $495
- Solid Paint
Current Hyundai Venue pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,000
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,000
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,200
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,500
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,500
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,750
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250