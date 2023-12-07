Specifications for the 2020 MG Gs Essence X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 MG Gs Essence X My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1705 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1614 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|230 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|184 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|315 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|230 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|162 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsja24W9**S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Hold Function
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Rear
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map Pocket/s
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Protection System
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode Lighting
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof with Anti Trap
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights - Self Levelling
Optional Extras
- Contrast Roof - $295
- Metallic Paint