2020 MG Hs +Ev Phev Essence Sas23 My21 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon

7bb61a08/2020 mg hs ev phev essence 1 5l hybrid 4d wagon 052b0176
2020 MG Hs +Ev Phev Essence Sas23 My21 1.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 10 Speed Auto Edu
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 MG Hs +Ev Phev Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1593 mm
Ground Clearance 174 mm
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4574 mm
Width 1876 mm
Kerb Weight 1775 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2196 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 39 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 1.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 39 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 119 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R18 97W
Rear Tyre 235/50 R18 97W
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsja24U97Kg123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China

Current MG Hs +Ev pricing and specs

Phev Essence 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 10 Speed Auto Edu, FWD $38,200
Phev Excite 5D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 10 Speed Automatic, FWD $37,000
Phev Essence 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 10 Speed Auto Edu, FWD $45,990
Phev Excite 5D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 10 Speed Automatic, FWD $42,990