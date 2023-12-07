WhichCar
2020 MG Zs Excite Azs1 My21 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 MG Zs Excite Azs1 My21 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1529 mm
Tracking Rear 1536 mm
Ground Clearance 164 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1644 mm
Length 4314 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1255 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 211 g/km
CO2 Combined 165 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Height Corrector, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Height Corrector, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsjw74U9*Hs123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured China

