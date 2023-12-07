WhichCar
2020 MG Zs Excite Plus Azs1 My20 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 MG Zs Excite Plus Azs1 My20 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2020 MG Zs Excite Plus. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1529 mm
Tracking Rear 1536 mm
Ground Clearance 164 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1644 mm
Length 4314 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1255 kg

Towing
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 134 g/km
CO2 Urban 196 g/km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Height Corrector, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Height Corrector, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsjw74C9*Hs123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured China

