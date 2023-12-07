Specifications for the 2021 Hyundai Venue Elite (Denim Interior). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Hyundai Venue Elite (Denim Interior) Qx.v3 My21 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1592 mm
|Length
|4040 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1165 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|217 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4850
|Maxiumum Torque
|151 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17 91H
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17 91H
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17 +51
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17 +51
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhra812Lku000001
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 262mm Rear Brakes
- 280mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Collision Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cloth Upholstery - Denim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper Lower Inserts - Painted
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Flat Fold Seating
- Front Grille Chrome Inserts
- Follow Me Home Lighting
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Instrument Cluster Display - 3.5 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Pack
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Premium Armrests - Front Doors
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Windows Front
- Power Windows Rear
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Lower Insert - Painted
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Roof Rails
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seat Bolsters - Premium
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Garnish - Painted
- Smart Key
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Skid Plate - Grey
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Split-Level Boot Floor
- Sports Mode
- Snow Mode
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holder - Sunvisor - Driver
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Two-tone Door Mirrors
- Two-tone Roof
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Arch Inserts - Painted
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Two-tone Paint
- Two-tone Roof Pack
Current Hyundai Venue pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,000
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,000
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,200
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,500
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,500
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,750
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250