Specifications for the 2021 Mazda CX-8 Asaki (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mazda CX-8 Asaki (AWD) Cx8D 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1599 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2930 mm
|Height
|1725 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1971 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2555 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|584 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|182 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R19 99V
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R19 99V
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Kg4W2A00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Door Locks
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Active Info Display
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Automatic Transmission Drive Selection
- Automatic Transmission Kickdown Switch
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Critical Function Warning Lights/Audible
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Drive By Wire Throttle
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exhaust Pipe - Large
- Fatigue Reminder
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Grill - Gun Metal
- Fog Lights - LED
- Forward Obstruction Warning
- G-Vectoring Control Plus
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - 3rd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Restraints
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Internet Radio Integration
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- I-stop
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Mazda Connect
- Multi-function Commander Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Nappa Leather
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Sunroof
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radar Cruise Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Door Blind
- Radio Data System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Operated Power Tailgate
- Rear Spoiler
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Brake Support
- Storage Compartment Rear Centre Armrest
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Skyactiv-Body
- Skyactiv-Chassis
- Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Seat Quilting & Piping 1st Row
- Seat Quilting & Piping 2nd Row
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- TFT LCD Information Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Variable Geometry Turbocharger
- Wireless Device Charger
- Wheel Finish - Bright
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $495