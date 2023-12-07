WhichCar
2021 Mazda CX-8 Sport (AWD) Cx8D 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

51aa1979/2021 mazda cx 8 sport awd 2 2l diesel 4d wagon 0507016c
2021 Mazda CX-8 Sport (AWD) Cx8D 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Mazda CX-8 Sport (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1599 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2930 mm
Height 1720 mm
Length 4900 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1931 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2555 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 624 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 144 g/km
CO2 Urban 182 g/km
CO2 Combined 158 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17 102H
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17 102H
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Kg4W2A00123456
Country Manufactured Japan