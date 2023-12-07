Specifications for the 2022 Mahindra Xuv500 W10 (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mahindra Xuv500 W10 (AWD) 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1785 mm
|Length
|4585 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1915 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Eng Bay On Top Of Housing Sa
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
VIN Number
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- Seven Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Drive
- Automatic Door Locks
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Charge Ports
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cornering Lamps
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Global Positioning System
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Head Restraints
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- LED Interior Lighting
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Climate Control
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Remote Operated Power Tailgate
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sports Instrumentation
- Side Impact Protection
- Sunroof with Anti Trap
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Thorax Airbag(s)
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Solid Paint