WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mahindra
  3. Xuv500
  4. W10 (AWD)

2022 Mahindra Xuv500 W10 (AWD) 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

97641a2d/2022 mahindra xuv500 w10 awd 2 2l petrol 4d wagon 049e0152
2022 Mahindra Xuv500 W10 (AWD) 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2022 Mahindra Xuv500 W10 (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mahindra Xuv500 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1785 mm
Length 4585 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1915 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Eng Bay On Top Of Housing Sa
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Ma1Yv2Ldv@#$12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured India