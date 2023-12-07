Specifications for the 2022 MG Hs +Ev Phev Excite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 MG Hs +Ev Phev Excite Sas23 My22 1.5L Hybrid 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4574 mm
|Width
|1876 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1737 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|39 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|1.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|39 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|119 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsja24397Kg123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 304mm Rear Brakes
- 312mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Angle Adjustable Rear Seat - 2 Stops
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Delayed
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover - Removable
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Charging Port AC - Type 2
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Contrast Stitching - Door Panels
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exclusive Grille
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Centre Armrest with Cooling Function
- Front Centre Console Armrest - Sliding Function
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating 2nd Row
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Integrated - Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Minimizing Steering Column
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lights on Warning Alarm
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Digital Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MG Pilot
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Multi-tier Boot Floor
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Premium Gear Knob
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Remote Unlocking Boot/Tailgate
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Speed Assistance System
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Synthetic Leather Door Trims
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Sill Extensions with Chrome Highlights
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Upholstery - PU & PVC
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ultra-High Tensile Steel Cage Body
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Wheel Arch Mouldings
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Metallic Paint Special
Current MG Hs +Ev pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Phev Essence 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 10 Speed Auto Edu, FWD
|$38,200
|Phev Excite 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 10 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,000
|Phev Essence 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 10 Speed Auto Edu, FWD
|$45,990
|Phev Excite 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 10 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,990