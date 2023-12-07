WhichCar
2022 MG Zs Ev Essence My21 Electric 4D Wagon

0cd518c4/2022 mg zs ev essence 0 0 electric 4d wagon 04bb0159
2022 MG Zs Ev Essence My21 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 MG Zs Ev Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1526 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 161 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1640 mm
Length 4320 mm
Width 1812 mm
Kerb Weight 1532 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1966 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 353 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsjw74092Lz001399
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured China