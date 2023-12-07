Specifications for the 2022 MG Zst Excite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 MG Zst Excite My22 1.3L Petrol 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1526 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|2580 mm
|Height
|1653 mm
|Length
|4323 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1295 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|128 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|162 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjw74C96Kz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 280mm Front Brakes
- 280mm Rear Brakes
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks - Delayed
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Android Auto
- Around View Monitor
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Grille Garnish
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Sill Guards
- Blind Spot Detection
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Chrome Steering Wheel Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Instrument Display
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Enhanced Braking System
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flat Fold Seating
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Fog Light Surrounds - Black
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Intelligent Headlamp Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Ice White Pack
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Premium Gear Selector
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Remote Unlocking Boot/Tailgate
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Sunvisors - Left & Right Hand Sides
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Trip Computer
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Two-tone Wheels
- Upholstery - PU & PVC
- USB Input Socket
- Ultra-High Tensile Steel Cage Body
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Wheel Arch Mouldings
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
Current MG Zst pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Core 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$25,490
|Essence 5D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,490
|Excite 5D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,490
|Vibe 5D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,490