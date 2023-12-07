Specifications for the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Aspire Phev (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Aspire Phev (AWD) Yb My23 2.4L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|188 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4545 mm
|Width
|1805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1920 kg
|Gcm
|3930 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2430 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|43 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|1.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|43 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|199 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18 98H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtgl3W%Z123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 240V Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Acoustic Vehicle Alert System
- Around View Monitor
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Active Yaw Control
- Battery Charge Mode
- Battery Save Mode
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Wheel Arch Mouldings
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Charging Cable - Mode 2
- Charging Cable - Mode 3
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dual Electric Motors
- Digital Instrument Display
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- EV Mode
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Fog Lights - LED
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- High Voltage Cut-off System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry with Central Locking
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Microsuede Seat Trim
- One Touch Start System
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Power front seat Passenger
- Privacy Glass
- Parallel Hybrid Mode
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down - Driver Control
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Remote Control Headlamp & Parker Lamp
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails
- Remote Smartphone App
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Super All Wheel Control
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Set Charge Schedule
- Smartphone Link Display Audio with Touchscreen
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Series Hybrid Mode
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vehicle Status
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Mode Regenerative Braking System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Pearlescent Paint - $740
- Prestige Paint - $940
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Lightning Blue
|Blue
|Pearlescent Paint
|$740
|Sterling Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$740
|White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Titanium
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$740
|Black
|Black
|Pearlescent Paint
|$740
|Red Diamond
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$940
|White Diamond
|White
|Prestige Paint
|$940
Current Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aspire (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,490
|Aspire Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,240
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$31,490
|Exceed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,990
|Es Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,290
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,490
|Ls (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$36,740
|Ls Black Edition (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$35,490
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$32,240
|Exceed Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,990
|Aspire (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,990
|Aspire Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,740
|Black Edition (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$35,490
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$31,990
|Exceed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$43,490
|Es Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$47,790
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,990
|Ls (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$37,240
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$34,740
|Exceed Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$56,490
|Aspire (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,300
|Aspire Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$50,700
|Black Edition (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$34,800
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$31,400
|Exceed (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,600
|Es Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,800
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,200
|Ls (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$36,500
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$34,000
|Exceed Phev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,400