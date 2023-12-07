WhichCar
2022 Nissan Qashqai St+ J12 My23 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2022 Nissan Qashqai St+ J12 My23 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2022 Nissan Qashqai St+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2665 mm
Height 2665 mm
Length 4425 mm
Width 1835 mm
Kerb Weight 1472 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1985 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 138 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
CO2 Extra 119 g/km
CO2 Urban 169 g/km
CO2 Combined 138 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjntaaj12A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Nissan Qashqai pricing and specs

St 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $33,200
St-L 2-Tone 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $41,800
St-L 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $41,300
Ti 2-Tone 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,900
Ti 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $46,400