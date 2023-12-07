Specifications for the 2022 Nissan Qashqai St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2022 Nissan Qashqai St My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|188 mm
|Wheelbase
|2646 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Length
|4394 mm
|Width
|1806 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1343 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|729 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|557 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|178 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|247 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|178 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|106 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Bottom Of Rear Window
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnf%Aj11A0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Forward Collision Warning
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Brake Control
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Ride Control
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Radio AM/FM
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint
- Premium Paint - $595
Current Nissan Qashqai pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,200
|St-L 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,800
|St-L 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,300
|Ti 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,900
|Ti 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,400
|Ti E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,600
|Ti E-Power 2-Tone (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,000
|St+ 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,100
|St+ 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,600
