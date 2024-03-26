Specifications for the 2023 Ford Mustang Ecoboost. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Ford Mustang Ecoboost Fo My24 2.3L Petrol 2D Fastback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1597 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2719 mm
|Height
|1407 mm
|Length
|4811 mm
|Width
|2097 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1746 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|215 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|215 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|475 Nm
|Makimum Power
|232 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Fatp8Pf&%$123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports Up To 80K
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Drift Mode
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Trim
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seats 6 Way - Heated & Cooled
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Forged Aluminium Wheels - $2,500
- High Rise Rear Spoiler - $750
- MagneRide Suspension - $2,750
- Over The Top Stripes - $650
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Recaro Seats - $3,000
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Race Red
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Rapid Red
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Atlas Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Oxford White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Vapour Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Grabber Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Shadow Black
|Black
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Carbonised Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Iconic Silver
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Dark Matter Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Yellow Splash
|Yellow
|Prestige Paint
|$650
Current Ford Mustang pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$102,900
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$85,300
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$71,500
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,800
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$83,500
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$70,100
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,990
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,990
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$72,990
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$68,290
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$65,290
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$75,990
|Dark Horse 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$99,102
|Dark Horse 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$103,002
|Ecoboost 2D Fastback
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$64,990
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$77,002
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,209
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,752