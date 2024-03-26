Specifications for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 V8 Fo My24 5.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1597 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1658 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2719 mm
|Height
|1408 mm
|Length
|4811 mm
|Width
|2097 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1881 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|295 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|295 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7250
|Torque RPM
|4850
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|347 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Fa6P8Nf&%$123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports Up To 80K
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Drift Mode
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Trim
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seats 6 Way - Heated & Cooled
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Forged Aluminium Wheels - $2,500
- MagneRide Suspension - $2,750
- Over The Top Stripes - $650
- Prestige Paint - $650
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Race Red
|Red
|Solid Paint
|—
|Rapid Red
|Red
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Atlas Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Oxford White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Vapour Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Grabber Blue
|Blue
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Shadow Black
|Black
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Carbonised Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Iconic Silver
|Silver
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Dark Matter Grey
|Grey
|Prestige Paint
|$650
|Yellow Splash
|Yellow
|Prestige Paint
|$650
Current Ford Mustang pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$102,900
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$85,300
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$71,500
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,800
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$83,500
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$70,100
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,990
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,990
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$72,990
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$68,290
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$65,290
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$75,990
|Dark Horse 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$99,102
|Dark Horse 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$103,002
|Ecoboost 2D Fastback
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$64,990
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$77,002
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,209
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,752