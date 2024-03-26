WhichCar
2024 Ford Mustang Ecoboost Fo My24 2.3L Petrol 2D Fastback

2024 Ford Mustang Ecoboost Fo My24 2.3L Petrol 2D Fastback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2024 Ford Mustang Ecoboost. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1597 mm
Tracking Rear 1658 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2719 mm
Height 1407 mm
Length 4811 mm
Width 2097 mm
Kerb Weight 1746 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 215 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 215 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 232 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/40 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 1Fatp8Pf&%$123456
Vehicle Segment Sports Up To 80K
Country Manufactured United States Of America

