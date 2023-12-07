Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Venue Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Hyundai Venue Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof Qx.v5 My23 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Tracking Front
|1532 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1546 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1592 mm
|Length
|4040 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1165 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1700 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|217 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4850
|Maxiumum Torque
|151 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17 91H
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17 91H
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17 +51
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17 +51
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On The Cross Member Lhs
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhr#81$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Light
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 262mm Rear Brakes
- 280mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Bluelink Connected Car Service
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Collision Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cabin Lighting
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Calendar Integration
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Centre Console Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cargo Parcel Shelf - Rigid
- Connected Routing Navigation
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Cloth Upholstery - Denim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Bumper Lower Inserts - Painted
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Front Grille Chrome Inserts
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Gear Knob
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Luggage Compartment Floor - Adjustable 2 Heights
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Keeping Assist - Line/Edge Detection
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Column Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map Pocket/s
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Mud Mode
- Normal Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Premium Armrests - Front Doors
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Projector Headlights
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passive Safety Group
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Lower Insert - Painted
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
- Remote Climate Control
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Radio Data System
- Remote Ext Lights, Hazard Warning Lights & Horn
- Remote Services
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Vehicle Status & Notifications
- Remote Window Closing
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seat Bolsters - Premium
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Security System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Garnish - Painted
- Smart Keyless Entry
- Skid Plate - Sump
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Sports Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sounds of Nature - 6 Pre-set Sounds
- SOS Emergency Call
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ticket Holder - Sunvisor - Driver
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Traction Mode
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Two-tone Door Mirrors
- Two-tone Exterior Body Garnish
- Two-tone Roof
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Valet Mode
- Voice Control
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wheel Arch Inserts - Painted
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $595
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Solid Paint
Current Hyundai Venue pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,000
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,000
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,200
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,700
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,500
|Qx.v5 My24 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,500
|Active 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,750
|Elite (Denim) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Sunroof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250
|Elite (Black) Two-Tone Roof 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,250