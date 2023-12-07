Specifications for the 2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Jeep Compass Trailhawk M6 My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1546 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1538 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1657 mm
|Length
|4398 mm
|Width
|1819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1621 kg
|Gcm
|3583 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2233 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|158 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|219 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Chapman Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mca#Jpbb##F000001
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- 278mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- 6 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Drive Low 4x4 System
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Active Lane Management System
- All Terrain Traction Management System
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Streaming
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Grille
- Black Interior Accents
- Black Headliner
- Black Painted Roof
- Battery Run Down Protection
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Capless Fuel Filler
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Decal Pack - Black
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Digital Instrument Display
- Disconnecting Rear Axle
- Daytime Running Lights
- Exterior Mirrors with Indicators
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Grey Exterior Mirrors
- Grey Grille Surround
- Grey Window Surrounds
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Highway Integrated Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trimmed Upholstery
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Media Hub
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Off Road Suspension
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Emergency Braking
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Projector Headlights
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Locking Fuel Filler Door
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Passenger Seat Front - Forward Fold
- Part-time 4WD
- Power Windows
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Grey Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Braking System
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Passenger Seat
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Skid Plate - Front Suspension
- Skid Plate - Transfer Case
- Skid Plate - Fuel Tank
- Skid Plate - Transmission
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Uconnect 5
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging Pad
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Galaxy Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Colorado Red
|Red
|Standard Paint
|—
|Pearl White
|White
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Grey Magnesio
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Hunter Green
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Silvery Moon
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Brilliant Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$895
Current Jeep Compass pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Limited E-Hybrid (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$45,990
|Limited 4Xe (Phev) 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,990
|Summit E-Hybrid (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990
|Summit 4Xe (Phev) 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,990