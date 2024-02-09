Specifications for the 2024 Jeep Compass Night Eagle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Jeep Compass Night Eagle M6 My23 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1542 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1629 mm
|Length
|4394 mm
|Width
|1819 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1446 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1978 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|267 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Sequential Mport Efi
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|3900
|Maxiumum Torque
|229 Nm
|Makimum Power
|129 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Chapman Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mca#Jpbb##F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- 278mm Rear Brakes
- 305mm Front Brakes
- 6 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Active Lane Management System
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Headliner
- Black Painted Roof
- Battery Run Down Protection
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Capless Fuel Filler
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Exterior Mirrors with Indicators
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
- Gloss Black Front Grille
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Illuminated Entry
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Interior Accents
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Media Hub
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Emergency Braking
- Parkview
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Locking Fuel Filler Door
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Reflector Headlamps
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Braking System
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Passenger Seat
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Uconnect 5
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl & Cloth Upholstery
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Charging Pad
Optional Extras
- Dual Pane Sunroof - $2,200
- Premium Paint
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Galaxy Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Colorado Red
|Red
|Standard Paint
|—
|Pearl White
|White
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Grey Magnesio
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Hunter Green
|Green
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Silvery Moon
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$895
|Brilliant Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$895
