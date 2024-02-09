WhichCar
2024 Jeep Compass Limited M6 My23 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2024 Jeep Compass Limited M6 My23 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2024 Jeep Compass Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 212 mm
Wheelbase 2636 mm
Height 1644 mm
Length 4394 mm
Width 1819 mm
Kerb Weight 1503 kg
Gcm 2987 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2087 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 230 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 177 g/km
CO2 Urban 322 g/km
CO2 Combined 230 g/km

Engine
Engine Sequential Mport Efi
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 3900
Maxiumum Torque 229 Nm
Makimum Power 129 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Chapman Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Mca#Jpbb##F000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured India

Current Jeep Compass pricing and specs

Limited E-Hybrid (Mhev) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $45,990
Limited 4Xe (Phev) 4D Wagon 1.3L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $61,990
Summit E-Hybrid (Mhev) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $54,990
Summit 4Xe (Phev) 4D Wagon 1.3L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $69,990