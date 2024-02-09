WhichCar
2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk M6 My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk M6 My23 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2024 Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1538 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2636 mm
Height 1657 mm
Length 4398 mm
Width 1819 mm
Kerb Weight 1621 kg
Gcm 3583 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2233 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 158 g/km
CO2 Urban 219 g/km
CO2 Combined 181 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Chapman Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side On B-Pillar
VIN Number Mca#Jpbb##F000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured India

