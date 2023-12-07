Specifications for the 2023 Mazda CX-8 Sport (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Mazda CX-8 Sport (FWD) Cx8D 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1599 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2930 mm
|Height
|1720 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1782 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2360 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|578 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|252 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17 102H
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17 102H
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Kg2Wla00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Airbag Disabling Switch - Automatic Front Passenge
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Active Info Display
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Automatic Transmission Drive Selection
- Automatic Transmission Kickdown Switch
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Critical Function Warning Lights/Audible
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Convex Mirror Left Side
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Drive By Wire Throttle
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fatigue Reminder
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Forward Obstruction Warning
- G-Vectoring Control Plus
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - 3rd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Internet Radio Integration
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- I-stop
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mazda Connect
- Multi-function Commander Control
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Conditioning Control Panel
- Radar Cruise Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Radio Data System
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Smart Brake Support
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Skyactiv-Body
- Skyactiv-Chassis
- Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamics
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- Tinted Windows
- USB Input Socket
- Windscreen With Sunband
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $695