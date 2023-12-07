WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. MG
  3. Zs Ev
  4. Excite

2023 MG Zs Ev Excite My23 Electric 4D Wagon

e5b3180a/2023 mg zs ev excite 0 0 electric 4d wagon 04800142
2023 MG Zs Ev Excite My23 Electric 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2023 MG Zs Ev Excite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE MG News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1526 mm
Tracking Rear 1539 mm
Ground Clearance 161 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1625 mm
Length 4323 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2060 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 40000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsjw74C9*Mz123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured China