Specifications for the 2023 MG Zs Excite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 MG Zs Excite Azs1 My22 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1529 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1536 mm
|Ground Clearance
|164 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1644 mm
|Length
|4314 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1255 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|211 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Height Corrector, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Height Corrector, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjw74U9*Hs123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Chrome Surround - Front Fog Lights
- Door Ajar Warning
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Leather Accented Trim
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Premium Gear Knob
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Protection System
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tail Lights - Special
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Solid Paint
Current MG Zs pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Essence 4D Wagon
|1.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,500
|Essence 4D Wagon
|1.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,990
|Excite 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,990