Specifications for the 2023 Nissan Qashqai St+ 2-Tone. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Nissan Qashqai St+ 2-Tone J12 My23 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2665 mm
|Height
|2665 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1835 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1472 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1985 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|138 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|119 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|169 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|138 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjntaaj12A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 292mm Rear Brakes
- 296mm Front Brakes
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Brake Limited Slip
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking Rear
- Automatic Hold Function
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Body Side Protection Mouldings
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Lighting
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- DeadLocking
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Around View Monitor
- Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Intelligent Key
- Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Armrest - Front
- Leather Accented Dashboard
- Leather Accented Door Trims
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Moving Object Detection
- Manual Temperature Control
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Alert
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Remote Window Opening
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Front Wipers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Steering Wheel - Flat Bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Standard Paint
- Two-tone Paint - $700
Current Nissan Qashqai pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,200
|St-L 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,800
|St-L 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,300
|Ti 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,900
|Ti 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,400
|Ti E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,600
|Ti E-Power 2-Tone (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,000
|St+ 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,100
|St+ 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,600
