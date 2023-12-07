Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Gx 2Wd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Gx 2Wd Mxga10R 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1620 mm
|Length
|4460 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1380 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1875 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|725 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|116 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|169 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Port & Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|202 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17 St
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17 Al
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Jtnaaaab20J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 21CY Multi Media Platform
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Advanced Park Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Auto Retractable Door Mirrors
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Back Guide Monitor
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Curve Speed Reduction
- Cloth Upholstery
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Data Communication Module
- Deceleration Assist
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Drive Start Control
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Daytime Running Lights
- Entry Assist Grips - Rear
- Emergency Call Button
- e-Care Driving Advice
- Emergency Driving Stop System
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Steering Assist
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Google Assistant
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Intersection Collision Assist
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- Lane Trace Assist
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Slide & Recline Drivers Seat
- Manual Slide & Recline Passenger Seat
- Navigation System
- Park Assist
- Proactive Driving Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Detection - Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Pre-collision Systems
- Passive Safety Group
- Power Tailgate
- PVC Gear Shift Knob
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Remote Air Conditioner Package
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Remote Engine Start System
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Road Sign Assist
- Remote Software Update
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Collision Avoidance
- Surround Camera System
- Safe Exit Assist
- S-Flow Control Air Conditioning
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Siri Compatibility
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Single Zone Climate Control
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Toyota Safety Sense 3
- Usage Based Insurance
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $575
- Mica Metallic Paint - $575
- Metallic Paint - $575
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Stunning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Frosted White
|White
|Crystal Pearl Paint
|$575
|Lunar Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Jungle Khaki
|Green
|Solid Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Moondust Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Eclipse Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Atomic Rush
|Red
|Mica Metallic Paint
|$575
Current Toyota Corolla Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Atmos Two-Tone AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$46,800
|Atmos Two-Tone AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$51,380
|Atmos AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,030
|Atmos 2Wd Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,030
|Atmos 2Wd 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$44,530
|Gxl AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$43,230
|Gx 2Wd Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,480
|Gxl 2Wd 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,730
|Gxl 2Wd Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$40,230
|Gx 2Wd 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,980