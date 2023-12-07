Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Gxl AWD Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Gxl AWD Hybrid Mxgh15R 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1620 mm
|Length
|4460 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1545 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2005 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|101 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|105 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|97 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|101 g/km
|Engine
|Port & Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|112 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17 Al
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17 Al
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Pass Side Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Jtnacabb20J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 21CY Multi Media Platform
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Advanced Park Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Auto Retractable Door Mirrors
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- All-speed Active Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Back Guide Monitor
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Message Access Profile
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Curve Speed Reduction
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Data Communication Module
- Deceleration Assist
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Drive Start Control
- Display Screen 7 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable - Manual
- Daytime Running Lights
- Entry Assist Grips - Rear
- Emergency Call Button
- Electronically Controlled Brake System
- e-Care Driving Advice
- ECO Mode
- Emergency Driving Stop System
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Steering Assist
- EV Mode
- Front Centre Airbag
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
- Fog Lights - Front
- Google Assistant
- Glovebox Compartment
- Gasoline Particulate Filter
- Handsfree Mobile Communication
- High Grade Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Hybrid Drive System
- Intersection Collision Assist
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Alert
- LED Headlights
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Trace Assist
- Multi-media System with 10.5 inch Touch Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Manual Slide & Recline Drivers Seat
- Manual Slide & Recline Passenger Seat
- Navigation System
- Normal Mode
- Park Assist
- Proactive Driving Assist
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Power Control Unit
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Detection - Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Parking Support Brake
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Power Mode
- Pre-Collision Warning System
- Pre-collision Systems
- Passive Safety Group
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Remote Air Conditioner Package
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Services
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Road Sign Assist
- Remote Software Update
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Collision Avoidance
- Surround Camera System
- Safe Exit Assist
- Sequential Indicators
- S-Flow Control Air Conditioning
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Siri Compatibility
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger Rear
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Toyota Safety Sense 3
- Usage Based Insurance
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $575
- Mica Metallic Paint - $575
- Metallic Paint - $575
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Stunning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Frosted White
|White
|Crystal Pearl Paint
|$575
|Lunar Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Jungle Khaki
|Green
|Solid Paint
|—
|Glacier White
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
|Moondust Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Eclipse Black
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$575
|Atomic Rush
|Red
|Mica Metallic Paint
|$575
Current Toyota Corolla Cross pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Atmos Two-Tone AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$46,800
|Atmos Two-Tone AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$51,380
|Atmos AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,030
|Atmos 2Wd Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,030
|Atmos 2Wd 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$44,530
|Gxl AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$43,230
|Gx 2Wd Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,480
|Gxl 2Wd 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,730
|Gxl 2Wd Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$40,230
|Gx 2Wd 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,980