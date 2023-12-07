WhichCar
2023 Toyota Hiace Lwb Barn Door Gdh300R 2.8L Diesel 5D Van

ed051b7b/2023 toyota hiace lwb barn door 2 8l diesel 5d van 04c8015c
2023 Toyota Hiace Lwb Barn Door Gdh300R 2.8L Diesel 5D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Sequential
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Hiace Lwb Barn Door. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1670 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 179.5 mm
Wheelbase 3210 mm
Height 1990 mm
Length 5265 mm
Width 1950 mm
Kerb Weight 2245 kg
Gcm 4800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
CO2 Emissions 214 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 197 g/km
CO2 Urban 242 g/km
CO2 Combined 214 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16C 108/106T
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16C 108/106T
Front Rim Size 7Jx16
Rear Rim Size 7Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar, Stabilizer Link
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Jtfra3Ap501123456
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Hiace pricing and specs

Lwb (4 Door Option) 4D Van 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD $50,886
Lwb (5 Seats) 5D Crew Van 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD $53,886
Lwb Gl Barn Door 5D Van 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD $52,636
Lwb Barn Door 5D Van 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD $51,636
Lwb Gl 5D Van 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD $51,886