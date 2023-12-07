Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Hiace Lwb Barn Door (Panel Option). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Hiace Lwb Barn Door (Panel Option) Gdh300R 2.8L Diesel 5D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Sequential
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1670 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179.5 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|5265 mm
|Width
|1950 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2245 kg
|Gcm
|4800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|214 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|197 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|242 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|214 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16C 108/106T
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16C 108/106T
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar, Stabilizer Link
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jtfra3Ap501123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- Additional Master Key/s
- Airbag - Driver Seat
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Airbag - Passenger Seat Front
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Additional Wireless Key
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Auto Limited Slip Differential
- Antenna - Roof Mounted
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- Audio Visual Navigation Display
- Brake Assist
- Brake Control Systems
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Back Guide Monitor
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console Tray
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collision Avoidance System
- Cloth Trim
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Dual Rear Wiper Blades
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Indicator
- Exhaust Gas Recirculation
- Engine Idle Speed Control
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- Halogen Clearance Lamp
- Halogen Headlights
- Headrests Front
- Hill Start Assist
- Hub Caps
- Impact Absorbing Body Structure
- Interior Lights - Rear
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Key Ignition Spare
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Large Centre Console with Tray
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lane Sway Warning
- Left Side Sliding Door - Steel Panel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi Information Display
- Miracast
- Multi-media System with 8 inch Touch Screen
- Manual Park Brake Lever
- MyToyota
- Noise, Vibration & Harshness Package
- Post Collision Braking
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pedestrian Protection Bonnet
- Pre-collision Systems
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Retractable & Heated Side Mirrors
- Road Sign Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Steering Assist
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Semi-Bonnet Design
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Siri Compatibility
- Smart Device Link
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Toyota Connected Services
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Toyota Safety Sense 2
- USB Input Socket
- Urethane Shift Lever
- Voice Recognition System - Enhanced
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Vehicle Tracker
- Windscreen Wipers One Touch
Optional Extras
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|French Vanilla
|White
|Solid Paint
|—
Current Toyota Hiace pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lwb (4 Door Option) 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb (5 Seats) 5D Crew Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$53,886
|Lwb Gl Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$52,636
|Lwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Lwb Gl 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,886
|Lwb (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb Barn Door (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual + Double, RWD
|$48,886
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,886
|Lwb (4 Door) Barn Door 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,636
|Slwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$60,196
|Slwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$59,446
|Lwb (4 Door Option) 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$49,400
|Lwb (5 Seats) 5D Crew Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$52,300
|Lwb Gl Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$51,100
|Lwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,100
|Lwb Gl 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,300
|Lwb (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$49,400
|Lwb Barn Door (Panel Option) 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,100
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual + Double, RWD
|$47,400
|Lwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$49,400
|Lwb (4 Door) Barn Door 4D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$50,100
|Slwb Barn Door 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$58,400
|Slwb 5D Van
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Sequential, RWD
|$57,700