Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4) Steel Wheels. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Hilux Sr (4X4) Steel Wheels Gun126R 2.8L Diesel Double C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|3085 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|5265 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1970 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|198 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|230 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|227 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mr0Ka3Cd#03123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 100A Alternator
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- Five Seat Interior
- 7 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- All Terrain Tyres
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black B-Pillar
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Grille
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium
- Cyclist Recognition
- Diff Lock Rear
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Dual-range 4 Wheel Drive
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Cool Box
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- HI/LO Range Switch
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hinged Rear Seat Base
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Lane Departure Alert with Brake to Steer
- Manual Climate Control - Front
- Multi Information Display 4.2 inch LCD
- MyToyota
- Painted Bumper - Front
- Painted Grille Suround
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mode
- PVC Floor Covering
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Road Sign Assist
- Side Airbags
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Security Services
- SOS Emergency Call
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Safety Services
- Side Steps - Black
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking
- Spare Wheel 17 inch
- Steel Wheels
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Toyota Connected Services
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense
- Urethane Gear Knob
- Urethane Handbrake
- USB Input Socket
- Variable Flow Control Steering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vanity Mirror - Passenger
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wheel Finish - Black
Optional Extras
- Gloss Paint
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Glacier White
|White
|Gloss Paint
|—
