Specifications for the 2023 Toyota Hilux Sr5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2023 Toyota Hilux Sr5 (4X4) Gun126R 2.8L Hybrid Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1550 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|3085 mm
|Height
|1865 mm
|Length
|5325 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|210 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|210 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3400
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring, Rigid Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mr0Ba3Cd#03123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 100A Alternator
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 19CY Multi Media Platform
- 220V Power Outlet
- Five Seat Interior
- 7 Airbags
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Collision Notification
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black B-Pillar
- Black Grille
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage Box with Lid
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Chrome Rear Step
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Cloth Upholstery - Premium
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Diff Lock Rear
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Dual-range 4 Wheel Drive
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 8 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Cool Box
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - All Weather
- High-Speed Active Cruise Control
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- HI/LO Range Switch
- Hinged Rear Seat Base
- Hill Start Assist
- ID Box
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Lane Departure Alert with Brake to Steer
- LED Headlights
- Locking Tailgate
- Mirror Courtesy Lighting
- Multi Information Display 4.2 inch LCD
- MyToyota
- Painted Bumper - Front
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Privacy Glass
- Premium Leather Accented Handbrake
- Premium Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Premium Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mode
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Power Windows - Auto Up/Down
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Retractable Rear View Mirrors
- Road Sign Assist
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatback Hooks
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Bar - Stainless Steel
- Security Services
- Smart Entry
- Smart Start
- SOS Emergency Call
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Safety Services
- Side Steps - Black
- Stolen Vehicle Tracking
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Security Steering Wheel Lock Function
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Toyota Connected Services
- Trailer Stability Control
- Toyota Safety Sense
- USB Input Socket
- Variable Flow Control Steering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vanity Mirror - Passenger
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Crystal Pearl Paint - $675
- Gloss Paint
- Mica Paint - $675
- Metallic Paint - $675
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Stunning Silver
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$675
|Frosted White
|White
|Crystal Pearl Paint
|$675
|Graphite
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$675
|Eclipse Black
|Black
|Mica Paint
|$675
|Nebula Blue
|Blue
|Metallic Paint
|$675
|Glacier White
|White
|Gloss Paint
|—
Current Toyota Hilux pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,200
|Workmate (4X2) C/Chas
|2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$27,800
|Workmate (4X2) C/Chas
|2.7L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$25,800
|Workmate (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,800
|Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$62,490
|Workmate (4X2) C/Chas
|2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$28,475
|Workmate (4X2) C/Chas
|2.7L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, RWD
|$26,475
|Workmate (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.7L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$37,730
|Sr5 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$57,610
|Gr-Sport (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$74,310
|Gr-Sport Two-Tone (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$75,310
|Sr Hi-Rider (4X2) X Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,470
|Sr Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,890
|Rogue 48V (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,530
|Sr5 + Premium Interior (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$63,170
|Sr (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$50,955
|Sr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,190
|Sr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,640
|Sr (4X4) X Cab C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,695
|Sr (4X4) X Cab C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$48,695
|Sr (4X4) C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,035
|Sr (4X4) C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,035
|Sr (4X4) Steel Wheels Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,105
|Sr5 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$60,670
|Sr5 (4X4) X Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,250
|Sr5 48V (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,580
|Sr5 48V + Prem. Interior (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,080
|Sr5 48V (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,260
|Sr5 48V + Prem. Interior (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,760
|Sr 48V (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,210
|Sr 48V (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,130
|Workmate (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,420
|Workmate (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 5 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$48,420
|Workmate (4X4) X Cab C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,865
|Workmate (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,735
|Workmate (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,965
|Workmate Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$44,820
|Workmate Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$31,715