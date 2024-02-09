WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Carnival
  4. Platinum

2024 Kia Carnival Platinum Ka4 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

2024 Kia Carnival Platinum Ka4 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 8
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2024 Kia Carnival Platinum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Kia Carnival News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1741 mm
Tracking Rear 1741 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 3090 mm
Height 1775 mm
Length 5155 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2134 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2876 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 170 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 149 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 170 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 148 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knan&81Bm@6123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers Up To 60K
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Carnival pricing and specs

Special Edition 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $60,700
Special Edition 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $58,700
Special Edition 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $63,190
Special Edition 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $61,190
S 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,380