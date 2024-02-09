WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Carnival
  4. Sli

2024 Kia Carnival Sli Ka4 My23 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2024 Kia Carnival Sli Ka4 My23 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2024 Kia Carnival Sli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Kia Carnival News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1746 mm
Tracking Rear 1746 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 3090 mm
Height 1775 mm
Length 5155 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2136 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2880 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 220 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 300 g/km
CO2 Combined 220 g/km

Engine
Engine Gasoline Dir & Mpfi
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 355 Nm
Makimum Power 216 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/60 R18
Rear Tyre 235/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
VIN Number Knan&813M@6123456
Vehicle Segment People Movers Up To 60K
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Carnival pricing and specs

Special Edition 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $60,700
Special Edition 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $58,700
Special Edition 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $63,190
Special Edition 4D Wagon 3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $61,190
S 4D Wagon 2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,380