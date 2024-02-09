Specifications for the 2024 Kia Carnival S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Kia Carnival S Ka4 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1751 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1751 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|3090 mm
|Height
|1775 mm
|Length
|5155 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2134 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2876 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|149 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|205 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|170 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knan&81Bm@6123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers Up To 60K
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Manual Slide & Recline 2nd Row Seats
- 2nd Row Sliding Walk-in Device
- 2nd Row Vents with Controls
- 325mm Front Brakes
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 3rd Row Sinking Seats
- 3rd Row Vents
- Eight Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Active Safety Group
- Auto Door Lock/Unlock
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Advanced Smart Cruise Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bag Hooks
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Curtain Airbags - Third Row
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Tailgate
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Cyclist Recognition
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Energy Absorbing Steering Column
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Flip/Folding key
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hood Insulator
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Instrument Cluster Display - 4.2 Inch
- Inner Door Handles - Silver
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Following Assist
- Load Hooks
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi Collision Brake
- Metallic Finish Dash Fascia
- Multifaceted Reflector LED Headlights
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Connectivity
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map Pocket/s
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Normal Mode
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Parking Sensor Dash Display
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Reversible 2nd Row Centre Seat
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Combination Lights
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Silver Grille Surround
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Holder
- Smart Mode
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Information
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Touchscreen LCD 8.0 Inch
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- User Selectable Options
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Android Auto
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $695
- Solid Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Astra Blue
|Blue
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Panthera Metal
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Ceramic Silver
|Silver
|Solid Paint
|—
|Silky Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Snow White Pearl
|White
|Premium Paint
|$695
Current Kia Carnival pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Special Edition 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$60,700
|Special Edition 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,700
|Special Edition 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,190
|Special Edition 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,190
|S 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,380
|S 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,150
|GT-Line Lite 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$68,580
|GT-Line Lite 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,350
|GT-Line 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$72,910
|GT-Line 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$70,680
|Sport+ 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$64,610
|Sport+ 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,380
|Sport 4D Wagon
|2.2L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,280
|Sport 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,050