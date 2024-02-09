WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Corolla Cross
  4. Gx 2Wd Hybrid

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Gx 2Wd Hybrid Mxgh10R 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Gx 2Wd Hybrid Mxgh10R 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Gx 2Wd Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Corolla Cross News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2640 mm
Height 1620 mm
Length 4460 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1435 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1930 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 36 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 97 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.3 L/100km
CO2 Extra 102 g/km
CO2 Urban 93 g/km
CO2 Combined 97 g/km

Engine
Engine Port & Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 112 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R17 Al
Rear Tyre 215/60 R17 Al
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Lower Arm, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rear Pass Side Wheel Arch
VIN Number Jtnabaab20J123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Corolla Cross pricing and specs

Atmos Two-Tone AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $46,800
Atmos Two-Tone AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $51,380
Atmos AWD Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, AWD $50,030
Atmos 2Wd Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD $47,030
Atmos 2Wd 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $44,530