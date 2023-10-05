Isuzu MU-X towing capacity

Isuzu Ute is a subsidiary of the Japanese company, Isuzu Motors Limited, specialising in utility vehicles and pick-up trucks. Established in 2008, Isuzu Ute has quickly made a name for itself in markets around the world, particularly in Australia, where its D-MAX pick-up and MU-X SUV have gained significant popularity. The brand even hit an all time delivery record in August of this year. 16 Renowned for their durability, reliability, and robust engineering, Isuzu Ute vehicles are are popular choice for those who require rugged vehicles for work, off-road adventures or towing.

The brand's commitment to producing vehicles that can withstand tough conditions while offering modern comforts has solidified its reputation in the automotive industry. So when it comes to towing, the Isuzu MU-X is a naturally a consideration among adventurers and families alike. 16 2023 Isuzu MU-X features The Isuzu MU-X is a 7-seater large SUV available in three trim grades: LS-M, LS-U and the range-topping LS-T.

Isuzu's well-respected 3.0-litre diesel engine is under the bonnet across the model, producing 140kW and 450Nm. All are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and are available in a 4x2 or 4x4 configuration. Standard specs on the entry-level LS-M include 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay/wired Android Auto, a 7.0-inch infotainment display, reversing camera, rear parking sensors and an electric park brake. 16 Moving up to the LS-U you’ll get 18-inch alloy wheels, a larger 9.0-inch screen, leather-accented steering wheel and gear selector, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start, auto wipers and a power tailgate.