Subaru Australia has issued a recall for almost 40,000 examples of the 2018-2019 Subaru XV and 2019 Subaru Forester after a problem was identified with the rear stabiliser bracket.

According to the Japanese manufacturer, the bracket bolts may not have been done up tight enough during the manufacturing process.

This could lead to the bolts becoming looser, or it could cause them to fall out completely.

If that happens, Subaru says it could impact nearby components such as the driveshaft, sub-frame, or brake pipe, which could cause damage or failure of these components.

Subaru will contact the affected owners and organise a time for them to take their vehicle to an authorised Subaru mechanic, where the vehicle will be inspected and fixed, free of charge.

For anyone wanting more information, you can contact the Subaru Customer Relations Team on 1800 226 643.

The carmaker has also released a full list of the affected vehicles’ VINs, which can be found here.

