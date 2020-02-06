Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied in Australia ahead of launch

Eagle-eyed Facebook users have snapped pics of Hyundai’s first ‘proper’ Electric Vehicle charging in Bathurst, NSW.

Despite its heavy camouflage, the sleek fastback-esque lines and minimal overhangs help to identify it as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which will be the first car from Hyundai’s new electric sub-brand Ioniq.

Hyundai tells us that the Ioniq 5 landed in Australia in December, and is here for “testing and evaluation”.

We also understand that the Ioniq 5 is a lot closer to market launch than we originally thought.

A global reveal of the car without camouflage is expected soon, and the five-door electric crossover will arrive in Australia sometime in 2021.

Hyundai’s current electric cars, the Ioniq hatch and the Kona EV, are based on conventional vehicle platforms, but the Ioniq 5 is the first to ride on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP for short), which can be tailored to produce electric cars of various sizes.

Product leaks from Hyundai’s own people suggest that the Ioniq 5 will be offered initially with two electric motors producing 230kW, backed by a relatively small 58kWh battery that can provide up to 450km of range.

A larger 73kWh battery pack will arrive later, which will increase the potential range to 550km.

It’s suggested, too, that the Ioniq 5 will have the capability to use 800-volt DC fast charging, which could recharge the lithium-ion battery from 20 to 80 percent in just 15 minutes.

It’ll also be able to use a 240-volt household socket to recharge (slowly) or an 11kW AC wall box.

At 4640mm long, 1890mm wide and 1600mm tall, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the same length and 15mm wider than the incoming new Tucson SUV, though it is 65mm lower.

The Ioniq 5 rides on an enormously long 3000mm wheelbase, though, which means that it should have tonnes of room inside for passengers and luggage.

It could feasibly even be offered as a seven-seater, though we’d guess that a third row of seats would add a bit too much weight and size when the battery pack and the location of the rear motor are taken into account.

Source: Electric Vehicles For Australia FB