Less than a month after being officially unveiled to the world, the new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series has found its way into Dubai's fleet of law enforcement vehicles, well ahead of its on-road release.

The most populous city in the United Arab Emirates has scored at least two of the new LC300s, one for its police department and another for the Civil Defence Forces, both believed to be powered by the turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine which isn't going to be available in Australia for now.

Although unlikely to be the fastest car in a fleet which includes McLarens, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and a Bugatti Veyron, the LandCruiser should be one of the more capable vehicles off-road, having lost 200kg over its 200 Series predecessor but retained the same departure and approach angles.

The reveal of the two law enforcement LC300s coincided with Toyota UAE's delivery of the first 50 units to customers, being greeted with fireworks and an escort from both Dubai Police and Civil Defence.